Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s traded shares stood at 312,067 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.3. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.18, to imply a decline of -2.96% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The CNR share’s 52-week high remains $10.2, putting it -11.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.54. The company has a valuation of $1.15 Billion, with an average of 550.03 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 634.96 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CNR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.15.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) trade information

After registering a -2.96% downside on the day, Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $9.70-5 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 5.36% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 1.32%, and 2.46% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 7.87%. Short interest in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) saw shorts transact 2.45 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.75, implying an increase of 17.1% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9 and $12 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CNR is trading +30.72% off suggested target high and -1.96% from its likely low.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) shares are +69.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -197.44% against 2.6%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 36.4% this quarter before jumping 91.7% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -5.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.18 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.14 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.24 Billion for this quarter and $1.11 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -5.2% before jumping 2.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 82.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 36.3% annually.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)’s Major holders

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. insiders hold 2.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.85% of the shares at 91.93% float percentage. In total, 191 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 62.07 Million shares (or 49.62% of shares), all amounting to roughly $495.33 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Golden Gate Private Equity, Inc. with 16.74 Million shares, or about 13.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $133.58 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (CNR) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1,807,777 shares. This is just over 1.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.96 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 863.77 Thousand, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about $6.89 Million.

