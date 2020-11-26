Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)’s traded shares stood at 803,001 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.18, to imply an increase of 1.08% or $0.29 in intraday trading. The CCC share’s 52-week high remains $33.55, putting it -23.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +44.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15. The company has a valuation of $16.47 Billion, with an average of 1.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Clarivate Plc (CCC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.17.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) trade information

After registering a 1.08% upside on the day, Clarivate Plc (CCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.33- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 4.06% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.72%, and -7.17% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 61.79%. Short interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC) saw shorts transact 2.33 Million shares and set a 1.78 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.57, implying an increase of 23.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $29 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCC is trading +32.45% off suggested target high and 6.7% from its likely low.

Clarivate Plc (CCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Clarivate Plc share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Clarivate Plc (CCC) shares are +18.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 7.55% against 9%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 30.8% this quarter before jumping 128.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 30.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $473.77 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $427.52 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $255.01 Million for this quarter and $245.3 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 85.8% before jumping 74.3% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 30.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.8% annually.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC)’s Major holders

Clarivate Plc insiders hold 21.55% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 78.96% of the shares at 100.64% float percentage. In total, 238 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 58.43 Million shares (or 9.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.81 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 31.28 Million shares, or about 5.16% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $969.36 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Clarivate Plc (CCC) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund holds roughly 15,052,140 shares. This is just over 2.48% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $336.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 14.75 Million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about $457.1 Million.

