China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s traded shares stood at 450,073 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.94, to imply a decline of -9.36% or -$0.51 in intraday trading. The CREG share’s 52-week high remains $7.4, putting it -49.8% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.56% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.8. The company has a valuation of $15.44 Million, with an average of 1.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 698.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CREG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) trade information

After registering a -9.36% downside on the day, China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $6.40-2 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 22.81% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 37.99%, and 31.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.18%. Short interest in China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG) saw shorts transact 32.08 Million shares and set a 0.05 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $350, implying an increase of 6985.02% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $350 and $350 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CREG is trading +6985.02% off suggested target high and 6985.02% from its likely low.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (CREG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -17% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 92.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

China Recycling Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CREG)’s Major holders

China Recycling Energy Corporation insiders hold 18.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.4% of the shares at 2.93% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 40.06 Thousand shares (or 1.28% of shares), all amounting to roughly $125.37 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 21.97 Thousand shares, or about 0.7% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $68.76 Thousand.

