Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE)’s traded shares stood at 399,276 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.98, to imply an increase of 2.72% or $0.37 in intraday trading. The CERE share’s 52-week high remains $14.6, putting it -4.43% down since that peak but still an impressive +35.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9. The company has a valuation of $1.78 Billion, with an average of 176.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 174.65 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CERE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.36.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.5, implying an increase of 25.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17 and $18 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CERE is trading +28.76% off suggested target high and 21.6% from its likely low.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (CERE) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

