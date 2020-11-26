cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD)’s traded shares stood at 460,594 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.57, to imply a decline of -1.53% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The YCBD share’s 52-week high remains $4.1, putting it -59.53% down since that peak but still an impressive +80.47% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.502. The company has a valuation of $133.91 Million, with an average of 568.71 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 694.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YCBD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.01.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) trade information

After registering a -1.53% downside on the day, cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.84-9 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 9.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.8%, and 10.78% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.72%. Short interest in cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD) saw shorts transact 3.11 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.2, implying an increase of 102.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.6 and $8 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YCBD is trading +211.28% off suggested target high and 40.08% from its likely low.

cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing cbdMD, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) shares are +74.83% up over the last 6 months. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -101.3% this quarter before falling -104.4% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 75% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $11.2 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $11.65 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $8.69 Million for this quarter and $11.03 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 29% before jumping 5.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -747.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

cbdMD, Inc. (NYSE:YCBD)’s Major holders

cbdMD, Inc. insiders hold 37.17% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.91% of the shares at 22.14% float percentage. In total, 54 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.23 Million shares (or 2.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AdvisorShares Investments, LLC with 864.73 Thousand shares, or about 1.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.73 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the cbdMD, Inc. (YCBD) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 678,500 shares. This is just over 1.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.3 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 532.49 Thousand, or 1.02% of the shares, all valued at about $1.02 Million.

