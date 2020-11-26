Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s traded shares stood at 376,021 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.82, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The CANF share’s 52-week high remains $4.95, putting it -171.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.66% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $28.4 Million, with an average of 256.79 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 381.31 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CANF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.24.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.9 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.21% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.6%, and 4.6% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.85%. Short interest in Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF) saw shorts transact 345.21 Million shares and set a 0.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5, implying an increase of 174.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CANF is trading +174.73% off suggested target high and 174.73% from its likely low.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (CANF) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $250Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending December 01, 2020, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $250Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.15 Million for this quarter and $192Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -78.3% before jumping 30.2% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 11.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF)’s Major holders

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 7.74% of the shares at 7.84% float percentage. In total, 12 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Virtu Financial LLC. As of Jun 29 this year, the company held over 31.81 Thousand shares (or 0.21% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62.97 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Susquehanna Fundamental Investments, LLC with 17.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $30.62 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“