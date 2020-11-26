Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s traded shares stood at 353,665 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $27.83, to imply an increase of 9.7% or $2.46 in intraday trading. The CMBM share’s 52-week high remains $28.5, putting it -2.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +87.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.57. The company has a valuation of $715.47 Million, with an average of 266.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 190.87 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CMBM a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.27.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) trade information

After registering a 9.7% upside on the day, Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $28.50- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 2.35% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.54%, and 19.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 218.42%. Short interest in Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) saw shorts transact 195.25 Million shares and set a 1.02 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.86, implying a decline of-7.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $18 and $29 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CMBM is trading +4.2% off suggested target high and -35.32% from its likely low.

Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cambium Networks Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) shares are +535.39% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 65.96% against -6.1%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 200% this quarter before jumping 320% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 1.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $76.4 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $72.76 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $64.06 Million for this quarter and $60.43 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 19.3% before jumping 20.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 68.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20% annually.

Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM)’s Major holders

Cambium Networks Corporation insiders hold 3.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.12% of the shares at 90.43% float percentage. In total, 80 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vector Capital, Ltd. As of Dec 30 this year, the company held over 19.2 Million shares (or 74.7% of shares), all amounting to roughly $167.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Needham Investment Management, L.L.C. with 926.11 Thousand shares, or about 3.6% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $15.62 Million.

We also have Needham Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cambium Networks Corporation (CMBM) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Needham Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 770,000 shares. This is just over 3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 254.42 Thousand, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about $1.87 Million.

