Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s traded shares stood at 364,419 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.5, to imply an increase of 0.36% or $0.18 in intraday trading. The BRKR share’s 52-week high remains $54.49, putting it -7.9% down since that peak but still an impressive +39.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $30.78. The company has a valuation of $7.73 Billion, with an average of 729.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 546.29 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bruker Corporation (BRKR), translating to a mean rating of 2.4. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BRKR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 8 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.53.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) trade information

After registering a 0.36% upside on the day, Bruker Corporation (BRKR) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $52.95- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.62%, and 18.94% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.92%. Short interest in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR) saw shorts transact 2.06 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.17, implying a decline of-2.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45 and $54 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BRKR is trading +6.93% off suggested target high and -10.89% from its likely low.

Bruker Corporation (BRKR) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $585.62 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 8 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $462.56 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $599.9 Million for this quarter and $424Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -2.4% before jumping 9.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 30.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 10.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.8% annually.

BRKR Dividends

Bruker Corporation has its next earnings report out on November 02, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Bruker Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 0.32% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s Major holders

Bruker Corporation insiders hold 33.57% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.18% of the shares at 104.15% float percentage. In total, 345 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 24.97 Million shares (or 16.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $992.49 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 22.96 Million shares, or about 15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $912.77 Million.

We also have Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bruker Corporation (BRKR) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 9,500,000 shares. This is just over 6.21% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $377.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.72 Million, or 2.43% of the shares, all valued at about $156.31 Million.

