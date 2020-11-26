Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)’s traded shares stood at 481,066 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.98, to imply a decline of -6.34% or -$2.03 in intraday trading. The DAO share’s 52-week high remains $47.7, putting it -59.11% down since that peak but still an impressive +55.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $13.38. The company has a valuation of $3.35 Billion, with an average of 760.7 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 600.01 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Youdao, Inc. (DAO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give DAO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.62.

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) trade information

After registering a -6.34% downside on the day, Youdao, Inc. (DAO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $33.35- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 10.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.2%, and 13.13% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 112.93%. Short interest in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) saw shorts transact 1.35 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Youdao, Inc. (DAO) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $156.5 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $127.95 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $58.11 Million for this quarter and $77.36 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 169.3% before jumping 65.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -212% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

