Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s traded shares stood at 527,581 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply a decline of -2.76% or -$0.04 in intraday trading. The BBIG share’s 52-week high remains $2.7, putting it -91.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +4.96% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.34. The company has a valuation of $19.63 Million, with an average of 239.9 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 202.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BBIG a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) trade information

After registering a -2.76% downside on the day, Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.6 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 11.88% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -5.37%, and -18.5% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -29.5%. Short interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) saw shorts transact 11.79 Million shares and set a 0.06 days time to cover.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -67.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG)’s Major holders

Vinco Ventures, Inc. insiders hold 41.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.46% of the shares at 9.34% float percentage. In total, 13 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Rovida Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 329.97 Thousand shares (or 2.31% of shares), all amounting to roughly $597.25 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Advisers, LP with 32.6 Thousand shares, or about 0.23% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $59.01 Thousand.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vinco Ventures, Inc. (BBIG) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 20,400 shares. This is just over 0.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $62.22 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.08 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $1.95 Thousand.

