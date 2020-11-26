Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s traded shares stood at 361,990 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting -0.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.09, to imply a decline of -1.42% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The EVK share’s 52-week high remains $6.76, putting it -223.45% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.61. The company has a valuation of $30.95 Million, with an average of 641.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EVK a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) trade information

After registering a -1.42% downside on the day, Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.40-1 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 12.92% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.29%, and -23.72% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.65%. Short interest in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK) saw shorts transact 58.81 Million shares and set a 20.71 days time to cover.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (EVK) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -89.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK)’s Major holders

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. insiders hold 73.09% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.43% of the shares at 1.59% float percentage. In total, 6 institutions holds shares in the company, led by HRT Financial LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 35.22 Thousand shares (or 0.24% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.21 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 25.67 Thousand shares, or about 0.17% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $22.02 Thousand.

