TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF)’s traded shares stood at 832,845 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $35.99, to imply a decline of -3.9% or -$1.46 in intraday trading. The TCF share’s 52-week high remains $47.46, putting it -31.87% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.96. The company has a valuation of $5.49 Billion, with an average of 674.46 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 780.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for TCF Financial Corporation (TCF), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 14 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TCF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.69.

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) trade information

After registering a -3.9% downside on the day, TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.58- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.57%, and 21.51% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.1%. Short interest in TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF) saw shorts transact 4.21 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.93, implying a decline of-2.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $25 and $42 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TCF is trading +16.7% off suggested target high and -30.54% from its likely low.

TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TCF Financial Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) shares are +24.45% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -41.19% against -12.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -33.7% this quarter before jumping 15.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 17.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $505.26 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $503.09 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $566.8 Million for this quarter and $538.44 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -10.9% before falling -6.6% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 5.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -34.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -2.7% annually.

TCF Dividends

TCF Financial Corporation has its next earnings report out between January 25 and January 29, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. TCF Financial Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.4, with the share yield ticking at 3.74% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 2.43%.

TCF Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:TCF)’s Major holders

TCF Financial Corporation insiders hold 1.37% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.24% of the shares at 88.45% float percentage. In total, 439 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 15.25 Million shares (or 10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $356.24 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.64 Million shares, or about 8.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $318.55 Million.

We also have Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TCF Financial Corporation (TCF) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund holds roughly 4,542,377 shares. This is just over 2.98% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $106.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.33 Million, or 2.84% of the shares, all valued at about $127.38 Million.

