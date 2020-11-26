Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s traded shares stood at 602,225 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.59, to imply a decline of -4.85% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The SONM share’s 52-week high remains $3.92, putting it -564.41% down since that peak but still an impressive +28.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.42. The company has a valuation of $38.92 Million, with an average of 629.88 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 761.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SONM a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.15.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) trade information

After registering a -4.85% downside on the day, Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.63 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 6.63% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.65%, and 0.15% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -83.8%. Short interest in Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) saw shorts transact 339.29 Million shares and set a 0.45 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 238.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SONM is trading +238.98% off suggested target high and 238.98% from its likely low.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Sonim Technologies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) shares are -29.13% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -33.64% against -6.1%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.9% this quarter before jumping 75% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -45.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $14.75 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $15.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $17.17 Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -14.1%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -205.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM)’s Major holders

Sonim Technologies, Inc. insiders hold 10.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 61.02% of the shares at 68.34% float percentage. In total, 40 institutions holds shares in the company, led by B. Riley Financial, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.82 Million shares (or 17.86% of shares), all amounting to roughly $9.17 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 4.5 Million shares, or about 6.81% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.5 Million.

We also have 180 Degree Capital Corp and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Sonim Technologies, Inc. (SONM) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, 180 Degree Capital Corp holds roughly 5,901,547 shares. This is just over 8.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.73 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 241.8 Thousand, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about $187.64 Thousand.

