Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s traded shares stood at 577,240 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.08, to imply an increase of 31.71% or $3.39 in intraday trading. The RNLX share’s 52-week high remains $18, putting it -27.84% down since that peak but still an impressive +29.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.91. The company has a valuation of $581.62 Million, with an average of 30.48 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 26.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Renalytix AI plc (RNLX), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RNLX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.71, implying an increase of 32.88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $22 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RNLX is trading +56.25% off suggested target high and 13.64% from its likely low.

Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 72.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX)’s Major holders

Renalytix AI plc insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.63% of the shares at 13.63% float percentage. In total, 16 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.5 Million shares (or 6.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $30.47 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Parian Global Management, LP with 855.18 Thousand shares, or about 2.37% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $10.42 Million.

We also have Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund and SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Renalytix AI plc (RNLX) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund holds roughly 231,243 shares. This is just over 0.64% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.82 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 8.56 Thousand, or 0.02% of the shares, all valued at about $104.36 Thousand.

