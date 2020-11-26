Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s traded shares stood at 355,372 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.8, to imply an increase of 0.37% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The PAYA share’s 52-week high remains $13, putting it -20.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +6.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.09. The company has a valuation of $1.26 Billion, with an average of 901.33 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 669.99 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give PAYA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.04.

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.25, implying an increase of 41.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PAYA is trading +48.15% off suggested target high and 38.89% from its likely low.

Paya Holdings Inc. (PAYA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 687.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“