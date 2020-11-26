MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s traded shares stood at 392,747 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $30.45, to imply a decline of -0.03% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The MXL share’s 52-week high remains $31, putting it -1.81% down since that peak but still an impressive +74.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.79. The company has a valuation of $2.26 Billion, with an average of 606.91 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 504.47 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 11 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MXL a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.35.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) trade information

After registering a -0.03% downside on the day, MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $31.00- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 1.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.25%, and 10.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 43.5%. Short interest in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) saw shorts transact 2.19 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $37.3, implying an increase of 22.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $43 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MXL is trading +41.22% off suggested target high and -1.48% from its likely low.

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MaxLinear, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) shares are +75.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 6.25% against -8.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 118.7% this quarter before jumping 500% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 47.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $187.3 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $189.65 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $70.02 Million for this quarter and $62.63 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 167.5% before jumping 202.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 26.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 14.31% annually.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s Major holders

MaxLinear, Inc. insiders hold 8.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 85.52% of the shares at 93.15% float percentage. In total, 252 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.45 Million shares (or 14.09% of shares), all amounting to roughly $242.8 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.86 Million shares, or about 9.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $159.34 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,074,934 shares. This is just over 5.49% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.67 Million, or 3.6% of the shares, all valued at about $62Million.

