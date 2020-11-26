Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s traded shares stood at 704,496 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.85, to imply an increase of 0.35% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The LGHL share’s 52-week high remains $11.77, putting it -312.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +38.77% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.745. The company has a valuation of $52.44 Million, with an average of 114.53 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 78.11 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (LGHL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 396.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Lion Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:LGHL)’s Major holders

Lion Group Holding Ltd. insiders hold 15.83% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.58% of the shares at 7.82% float percentage. In total, 8 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 80Thousand shares (or 1.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $180Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 67.3 Thousand shares, or about 0.88% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $151.43 Thousand.

