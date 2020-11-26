Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s traded shares stood at 652,395 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.47. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.63, to imply a decline of -3.6% or -$0.36 in intraday trading. The GPMT share’s 52-week high remains $18.97, putting it -96.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +81.93% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.74. The company has a valuation of $531.63 Million, with an average of 709.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 754.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT), translating to a mean rating of 2.7. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GPMT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.26.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) trade information

After registering a -3.6% downside on the day, Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $10.12- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.84% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.36%, and 33.2% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -47.61%. Short interest in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) saw shorts transact 3.62 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.42, implying a decline of-2.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GPMT is trading +14.23% off suggested target high and -11.73% from its likely low.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) shares are +95.73% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -26.43% against -17.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -23.5% this quarter before falling -12.5% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 15.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $28.54 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.4 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $28.43 Million for this quarter and $29.19 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 0.4% before falling -6.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -6.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0.64% annually.

GPMT Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 10, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 8.83% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)’s Major holders

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. insiders hold 1.98% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 75.94% of the shares at 77.48% float percentage. In total, 250 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 9.88 Million shares (or 17.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $70.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Allianz Asset Management GmbH with 4.55 Million shares, or about 8.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $32.25 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (GPMT) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 3,381,002 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $22.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.56 Million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about $11.22 Million.

