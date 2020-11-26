Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO)’s traded shares stood at 327,967 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.33, to imply an increase of 4.11% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The GATO share’s 52-week high remains $7.08, putting it -11.85% down since that peak but still an impressive +8.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.78. The company has a valuation of $374.63 Million, with an average of 343.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 527.1 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give GATO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.11.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.25, implying an increase of 46.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $8.5 and $10 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GATO is trading +57.98% off suggested target high and 34.28% from its likely low.

Gatos Silver, Inc. (GATO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -224.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

