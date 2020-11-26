First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s traded shares stood at 318,679 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.52, to imply a decline of 0% or $0 in intraday trading. The FPL share’s 52-week high remains $9.63, putting it -113.05% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.6. The company has a valuation of $116.23 Million, with an average of 241.87 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 145.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) trade information

After registering a 0% downside on the day, First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $4.60-1 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 1.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.88%, and 14.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.55%. Short interest in First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL) saw shorts transact 18.05 Million shares and set a 0.12 days time to cover.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

FPL Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund has a forward dividend ratio of 0.45, with the share yield ticking at 10.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 11.9%.

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (NYSE:FPL)’s Major holders

First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund insiders hold 6.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 37.97% of the shares at 40.69% float percentage. In total, 52 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.3 Million shares (or 5.06% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Coastal Bridge Advisors, LLC with 1.07 Million shares, or about 4.15% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.84 Million.

We also have Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the First Trust New Opportunities MLP & Energy Fund (FPL) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Cohen & Steers Closed End Opportunity Fund holds roughly 719,811 shares. This is just over 2.8% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.1 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 106.38 Thousand, or 0.41% of the shares, all valued at about $425.54 Thousand.

