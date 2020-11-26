BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s traded shares stood at 572,265 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.25, to imply a decline of -0.44% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The BLRX share’s 52-week high remains $3.3, putting it -46.67% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.89% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.06. The company has a valuation of $48.57 Million, with an average of 1.13 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 4.84 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLRX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.35.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8, implying an increase of 255.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BLRX is trading +388.89% off suggested target high and 122.22% from its likely low.

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 34.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX)’s Major holders

BioLineRx Ltd. insiders hold 0% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 30.99% of the shares at 30.99% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by BVF Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.69 Million shares (or 7.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.77 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 768.34 Thousand shares, or about 3.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.26 Million.

