Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)’s traded shares stood at 651,279 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.69, to imply an increase of 3.07% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The USAS share’s 52-week high remains $3.9, putting it -44.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +62.83% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1. The company has a valuation of $315.21 Million, with an average of 996.11 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 876.15 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give USAS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.01.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) trade information

After registering a 3.07% upside on the day, Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.73-1 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 1.65% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.74%, and -2.54% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -15.14%. Short interest in Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS) saw shorts transact 4.78 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.82, implying an increase of 79.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.75 and $5.79 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, USAS is trading +115.24% off suggested target high and 39.41% from its likely low.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (NYSE:USAS)’s Major holders

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation insiders hold 4.67% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 27.27% of the shares at 28.61% float percentage. In total, 68 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Van Eck Associates Corporation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.64 Million shares (or 5.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $17.54 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Merk Investments LLC with 3.7 Million shares, or about 3.18% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $9.76 Million.

We also have VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and ASA Gold & Precious Metals Limited as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF holds roughly 6,286,993 shares. This is just over 5.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $15.97 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.05 Million, or 2.62% of the shares, all valued at about $9.02 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“