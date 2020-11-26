Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s traded shares stood at 646,808 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $89.62, to imply a decline of -0.58% or -$0.52 in intraday trading. The BHVN share’s 52-week high remains $100.77, putting it -12.44% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.56. The company has a valuation of $5.37 Billion, with an average of 806.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 555.62 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BHVN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$2.99.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) trade information

After registering a -0.58% downside on the day, Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $99.58- this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 10% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.77%, and 13.47% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.62%. Short interest in Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) saw shorts transact 7.19 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $93.5, implying an increase of 4.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $63 and $110 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BHVN is trading +22.74% off suggested target high and -29.7% from its likely low.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -77.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)’s Major holders

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. insiders hold 13.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.04% of the shares at 120.43% float percentage. In total, 303 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Capital International Investors. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.75 Million shares (or 9.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $373.62 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 3.45 Million shares, or about 5.75% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $224.19 Million.

We also have Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (BHVN) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Growth Fund Of America Inc holds roughly 3,564,606 shares. This is just over 5.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $231.74 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.48 Million, or 4.14% of the shares, all valued at about $161.36 Million.

