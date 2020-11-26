Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s traded shares stood at 509,190 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $144.78, to imply an increase of 0.08% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The BAND share’s 52-week high remains $198.6, putting it -37.17% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $50.89. The company has a valuation of $3.6 Billion, with an average of 481.6 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 578.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Bandwidth Inc. (BAND), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BAND a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.04.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) trade information

After registering a 0.08% upside on the day, Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $156.49 this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 7.48% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.36%, and -10.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 126.04%. Short interest in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) saw shorts transact 3.97 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $197, implying an increase of 36.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $140 and $225 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BAND is trading +55.41% off suggested target high and -3.3% from its likely low.

Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Bandwidth Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) shares are +30.61% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -295.65% against -38.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 300% this quarter before falling -50% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 40.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 8 analysts is $96.72 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $103.63 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $62Million for this quarter and $63.29 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56% before jumping 63.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -87.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)’s Major holders

Bandwidth Inc. insiders hold 5.03% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 101.87% of the shares at 107.26% float percentage. In total, 328 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 2.06 Million shares (or 9.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $359.04 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.64 Million shares, or about 7.44% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $286.63 Million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Bandwidth Inc. (BAND) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1,311,400 shares. This is just over 5.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $228.93 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 789.09 Thousand, or 3.58% of the shares, all valued at about $100.21 Million.

