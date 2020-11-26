Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX)’s traded shares stood at 565,940 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.34, to imply a decline of -3.61% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The BSMX share’s 52-week high remains $8.01, putting it -50% down since that peak but still an impressive +52.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.52. The company has a valuation of $7.22 Billion, with an average of 351.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 455.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 16 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BSMX a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.13.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) trade information

After registering a -3.61% downside on the day, Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $5.56-3 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 3.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.1%, and 35.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -21.24%. Short interest in Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX) saw shorts transact 969.89 Million shares and set a 2.13 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.25, implying a decline of-1.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.72 and $8.58 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BSMX is trading +60.67% off suggested target high and -30.34% from its likely low.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) shares are +64.81% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at -24.39% against -25.8%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -40.9% this quarter before falling -28.6% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -2.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -8.55% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -22% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 1.2% annually.

BSMX Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR has a forward dividend ratio of 0.4, with the share yield ticking at 7.19% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 5.5%.

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (NYSE:BSMX)’s Major holders

Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR insiders hold 14.3% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 8.04% of the shares at 9.38% float percentage. In total, 72 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Banco Santander, S.A. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 95.01 Million shares (or 46.6% of shares), all amounting to roughly $304.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Franklin Resources, Inc. with 16.84 Million shares, or about 8.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $53.88 Million.

We also have Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd and Templeton Developing Markets Trust as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Banco Santander Mexico SA ADR (BSMX) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd holds roughly 8,042,900 shares. This is just over 3.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $25.9 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.73 Million, or 1.83% of the shares, all valued at about $13.45 Million.

