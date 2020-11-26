Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML)’s traded shares stood at 448,839 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.38, to imply a decline of -0.59% or -$0.02 in intraday trading. The NML share’s 52-week high remains $7.25, putting it -114.5% down since that peak but still an impressive +68.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.08. The company has a valuation of $191.51 Million, with an average of 449.27 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 290.34 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) trade information

After registering a -0.59% downside on the day, Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.44-1 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 1.74% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 10.82%, and 30.5% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -50%. Short interest in Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML) saw shorts transact 23.77 Million shares and set a 0.08 days time to cover.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

NML Dividends

Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.16, with the share yield ticking at 5.01% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 10.7%.

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:NML)’s Major holders

Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. insiders hold 0.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 48.69% of the shares at 48.69% float percentage. In total, 63 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.48 Million shares (or 9.67% of shares), all amounting to roughly $13.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is City of London Investment Management Co. Limited with 4.68 Million shares, or about 8.26% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $11.14 Million.

We also have HC Capital Tr-Institutional International Equity Portfolio and Cornerstone Total Return Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Neuberger Berman MLP and Energy Income Fund Inc. (NML) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, HC Capital Tr-Institutional International Equity Portfolio holds roughly 519,262 shares. This is just over 0.92% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.53 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 326.95 Thousand, or 0.58% of the shares, all valued at about $961.23 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“