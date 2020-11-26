LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s traded shares stood at 331,716 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.87. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $260.09, to imply a decline of -0.42% or -$1.11 in intraday trading. The TREE share’s 52-week high remains $372.19, putting it -43.1% down since that peak but still an impressive +47.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $135.72. The company has a valuation of $3.41 Billion, with an average of 798.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 204.86 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for LendingTree, Inc. (TREE), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give TREE a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.61.

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) trade information

After registering a -0.42% downside on the day, LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $289.37 this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 10.12% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.27%, and -24.59% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -14.29%. Short interest in LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) saw shorts transact 1.92 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $360.18, implying an increase of 38.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $330 and $395 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TREE is trading +51.87% off suggested target high and 26.88% from its likely low.

LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LendingTree, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) shares are +0.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -81.56% against 4.5%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -154.5% this quarter before falling -59.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -18.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $210.78 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $240.73 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $255.19 Million for this quarter and $283.08 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -17.4% before falling -15% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 129.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -65.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 12.5% annually.

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE)’s Major holders

LendingTree, Inc. insiders hold 13.31% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.9% of the shares at 93.32% float percentage. In total, 304 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.37 Million shares (or 10.4% of shares), all amounting to roughly $419.11 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is ARK Investment Management, LLC with 1.35 Million shares, or about 10.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $413.66 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 649,137 shares. This is just over 4.94% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $224.79 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 476.79 Thousand, or 3.63% of the shares, all valued at about $147.3 Million.

