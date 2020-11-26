CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)’s traded shares stood at 354,648 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20, to imply a decline of -0.25% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The CTRE share’s 52-week high remains $23.64, putting it -18.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.16. The company has a valuation of $1.92 Billion, with an average of 625.99 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 616.03 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CTRE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.2.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) trade information

After registering a -0.25% downside on the day, CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $20.36- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 1.77% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 5.99%, and 11.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -3.05%. Short interest in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) saw shorts transact 1.56 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $21.11, implying an increase of 5.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19 and $24 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CTRE is trading +20% off suggested target high and -5% from its likely low.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $43.66 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $44.17 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $44.23 Million for this quarter and $44.34 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -1.3% before falling -0.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 27.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -31.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6% annually.

CTRE Dividends

CareTrust REIT, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 18 and February 22, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 4.99% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 4.55%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)’s Major holders

CareTrust REIT, Inc. insiders hold 1.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.45% of the shares at 92.96% float percentage. In total, 349 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.21 Million shares (or 19.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $324.07 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 14.48 Million shares, or about 15.13% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $257.72 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 5,863,379 shares. This is just over 6.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $100.26 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.27 Million, or 4.45% of the shares, all valued at about $76.86 Million.

