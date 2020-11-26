AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s traded shares stood at 367,293 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $29.84, to imply an increase of 3.22% or $0.93 in intraday trading. The AHCO share’s 52-week high remains $31.8, putting it -6.57% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.54% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.79. The company has a valuation of $2.68 Billion, with an average of 451.29 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 430.3 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), translating to a mean rating of 1.3. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AHCO a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.17.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

After registering a 3.22% upside on the day, AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $30.92- this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 3.49% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.7%, and 4.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 171.77%. Short interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw shorts transact 1.16 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $34.93, implying an increase of 17.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32.5 and $36 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AHCO is trading +20.64% off suggested target high and 8.91% from its likely low.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $318.22 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $325.26 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $149.54 Million for this quarter and $191.44 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 112.8% before jumping 69.9% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 130.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 26.29% annually.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

AdaptHealth Corp. insiders hold 27.75% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.45% of the shares at 76.75% float percentage. In total, 108 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Assured Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.65 Million shares (or 5.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.55 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation with 1.89 Million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $41.33 Million.

We also have Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund and Brinker Capital Destinations Tr-Destinations Multi Strategy Alt Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Fidelity Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 754,785 shares. This is just over 1.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $14.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 575.35 Thousand, or 0.9% of the shares, all valued at about $12.21 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“