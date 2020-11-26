Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s traded shares stood at 404,611 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $28.58, to imply an increase of 0.21% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The LPRO share’s 52-week high remains $31.35, putting it -9.69% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.37. The company has a valuation of $3.66 Billion, with an average of 561.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 935.08 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Open Lending Corporation (LPRO), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LPRO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.12.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $33.33, implying an increase of 16.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $35 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LPRO is trading +22.46% off suggested target high and 4.97% from its likely low.

Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 383.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 51.41% annually.

Open Lending Corporation (NASDAQ:LPRO)’s Major holders

Open Lending Corporation insiders hold 20.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 50.11% of the shares at 62.85% float percentage. In total, 101 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Wasatch Advisors Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.45 Million shares (or 5.03% of shares), all amounting to roughly $164.39 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.1 Million shares, or about 4.76% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $155.68 Million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Wasatch Microcap Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 1,685,696 shares. This is just over 1.31% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $42.99 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 878.25 Thousand, or 0.69% of the shares, all valued at about $22.4 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“