MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s traded shares stood at 457,045 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.71. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.9, to imply an increase of 1.75% or $0.05 in intraday trading. The MEIP share’s 52-week high remains $4.46, putting it -53.79% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.17% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.72. The company has a valuation of $326.31 Million, with an average of 563.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 732.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP), translating to a mean rating of 1.8. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MEIP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.13.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) trade information

After registering a 1.75% upside on the day, MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $2.91-0 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 0.51% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.32%, and 1.75% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 16.94%. Short interest in MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) saw shorts transact 7.42 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $9.5, implying an increase of 227.59% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.5 and $13 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MEIP is trading +348.28% off suggested target high and 89.66% from its likely low.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing MEI Pharma, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) shares are -20.66% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 96.15% against 15.8%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 50% this quarter before falling -200% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -51.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $4.33 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.57 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.57 Million for this quarter and $1.24 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 175.8% before jumping 267.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 15.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -113.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -0.1% annually.

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP)’s Major holders

MEI Pharma, Inc. insiders hold 2.85% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 69.85% of the shares at 71.89% float percentage. In total, 138 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MPM ONCOLOGY IMPACT MANAGEMENT LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 10.14 Million shares (or 9.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $31.63 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is NEA Management Company, LLC with 8.53 Million shares, or about 7.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $26.62 Million.

We also have Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the MEI Pharma, Inc. (MEIP) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Wasatch Ultra Growth Fund holds roughly 3,447,274 shares. This is just over 3.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.76 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.87 Million, or 2.55% of the shares, all valued at about $11.83 Million.

