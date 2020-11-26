Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s traded shares stood at 608,712 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.86, to imply an increase of 13% or $1.71 in intraday trading. The ASPN share’s 52-week high remains $14.89, putting it -0.2% down since that peak but still an impressive +72.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.09. The company has a valuation of $399.26 Million, with an average of 243.56 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 208.04 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASPN a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.14.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) trade information

After registering a 13% upside on the day, Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $14.89- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 0.2% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 27.01%, and 17.56% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 91.49%. Short interest in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) saw shorts transact 247.49 Million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.17, implying an increase of 8.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $19 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASPN is trading +27.86% off suggested target high and -25.98% from its likely low.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aspen Aerogels, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) shares are +139.68% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 23.33% against -1.9%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -250% this quarter before falling -53.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -25.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $26.96 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $24.41 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $46.51 Million for this quarter and $28.42 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -42% before falling -14.1% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 35.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 58.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)’s Major holders

Aspen Aerogels, Inc. insiders hold 3.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.68% of the shares at 80.57% float percentage. In total, 99 institutions holds shares in the company, led by George Kaiser Family Foundation. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.17 Million shares (or 11.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $34.68 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Oaktop Capital Management II, L.P. with 2.94 Million shares, or about 10.94% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $32.19 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Needham Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (ASPN) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 772,043 shares. This is just over 2.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.08 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 733.01 Thousand, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about $8.03 Million.

