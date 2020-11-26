BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s traded shares stood at 420,602 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.26, to imply a decline of -9.19% or -$1.24 in intraday trading. The BLCT share’s 52-week high remains $35.89, putting it -192.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.42% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $8.04. The company has a valuation of $437.09 Million, with an average of 281.2 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 131.44 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give BLCT a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.02.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (BLCT) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -78.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BLCT)’s Major holders

BlueCity Holdings Limited insiders hold 1.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 2.93% of the shares at 2.97% float percentage. In total, 11 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 627.56 Thousand shares (or 11.84% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.45 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Two Sigma Investments, LP with 17.65 Thousand shares, or about 0.33% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $153.22 Thousand.

