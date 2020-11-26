SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s traded shares stood at 659,827 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.56. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.13, to imply an increase of 4.75% or $0.55 in intraday trading. The SSSS share’s 52-week high remains $14.91, putting it -22.92% down since that peak but still an impressive +70.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.6. The company has a valuation of $241.56 Million, with an average of 546.5 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 828.32 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SSSS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.53.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) trade information

After registering a 4.75% upside on the day, SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $12.27- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.63%, and 47.03% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 85.19%. Short interest in SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) saw shorts transact 1.25 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.33, implying an increase of 26.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SSSS is trading +31.9% off suggested target high and 23.66% from its likely low.

SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SuRo Capital Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) shares are +91.03% up over the last 6 months. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 1866.7% this quarter before jumping 68% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -43.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $280Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $290Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $400Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -30%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 63.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -9.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

SSSS Dividends

SuRo Capital Corp. has its next earnings report out on November 05, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. SuRo Capital Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 1, with the share yield ticking at 8.44% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)’s Major holders

SuRo Capital Corp. insiders hold 19.39% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 20.27% of the shares at 25.14% float percentage. In total, 74 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Bulldog Investors, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 469.21 Thousand shares (or 2.36% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.09 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Parametric Portfolio Associates with 402.41 Thousand shares, or about 2.02% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $4.36 Million.

We also have Special Opportunities Fd and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SuRo Capital Corp. (SSSS) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Special Opportunities Fd holds roughly 379,034 shares. This is just over 1.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.11 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 86.9 Thousand, or 0.44% of the shares, all valued at about $736.04 Thousand.

"

"