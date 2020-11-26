Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s traded shares stood at 400,289 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.12. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.37, to imply a decline of -2.32% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The VGR share’s 52-week high remains $14.42, putting it -26.83% down since that peak but still an impressive +30.34% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.92. The company has a valuation of $1.74 Billion, with an average of 736.04 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 707.36 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for Vector Group Ltd. (VGR), translating to a mean rating of 3. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give VGR a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.17.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) trade information

After registering a -2.32% downside on the day, Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $11.75- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 3.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.09%, and 10.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.09%. Short interest in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) saw shorts transact 5.06 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $11, implying a decline of-3.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $11 and $11 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, VGR is trading -3.25% off suggested target high and -3.25% from its likely low.

Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 18.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 89.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 6.4% annually.

VGR Dividends

Vector Group Ltd. has its next earnings report out on November 04, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Vector Group Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.8, with the share yield ticking at 6.87% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 9.81%.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)’s Major holders

Vector Group Ltd. insiders hold 17.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 62.04% of the shares at 74.78% float percentage. In total, 276 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 18.89 Million shares (or 12.32% of shares), all amounting to roughly $183.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 13.81 Million shares, or about 9.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $133.84 Million.

We also have Capital Income Builder, Inc. and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Capital Income Builder, Inc. holds roughly 9,625,518 shares. This is just over 6.28% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $93.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 7.79 Million, or 5.08% of the shares, all valued at about $71.61 Million.

