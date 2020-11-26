ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s traded shares stood at 628,964 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.6. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.38, to imply an increase of 4.55% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The ARC share’s 52-week high remains $1.6, putting it -15.94% down since that peak but still an impressive +75.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.34. The company has a valuation of $60.53 Million, with an average of 164.14 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 214.73 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) trade information

After registering a 4.55% upside on the day, ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.42 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 2.82% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 0.73%, and 16.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.72%. Short interest in ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC) saw shorts transact 187.65 Million shares and set a 0.87 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.5, implying an increase of 153.62% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.5 and $3.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARC is trading +153.62% off suggested target high and 153.62% from its likely low.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) estimates and forecasts

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $98.41 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2019, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $98.1 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $97.11 Million for this quarter and $97.71 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1.3% before jumping 0.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -15.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -66% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10% annually.

ARC Dividends

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has its next earnings report out on November 04, 2020. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. ARC Document Solutions, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 3.03% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:ARC)’s Major holders

ARC Document Solutions, Inc. insiders hold 19.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 46.38% of the shares at 57.45% float percentage. In total, 59 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.32 Million shares (or 7.57% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.99 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC with 1.99 Million shares, or about 4.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.79 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and RBB Fund Inc.-Adara Smaller Companies Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ARC Document Solutions, Inc. (ARC) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 997,830 shares. This is just over 2.27% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $997.83 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 560.45 Thousand, or 1.28% of the shares, all valued at about $655.73 Thousand.

