American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC)’s traded shares stood at 542,763 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.88. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $19.16, to imply an increase of 4.02% or $0.74 in intraday trading. The AMSC share’s 52-week high remains $19.64, putting it -2.51% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.4. The company has a valuation of $528.88 Million, with an average of 385.77 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 378.92 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AMSC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.13.

After registering a 4.02% upside on the day, American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $19.64- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 2.44% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 25.07%, and 27.48% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 144.08%. Short interest in American Superconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:AMSC) saw shorts transact 1.63 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.5, implying a decline of-3.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $21 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AMSC is trading +9.6% off suggested target high and -16.49% from its likely low.

Looking at statistics comparing American Superconductor Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) shares are +164.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -36.56% against -0.5%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 59.4% this quarter before jumping 33.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 37% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $23.82 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $21.35 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $15.12 Million for this quarter and $18.14 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 57.5% before jumping 17.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.3% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -159.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25% annually.

American Superconductor Corporation insiders hold 10.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.21% of the shares at 66.18% float percentage. In total, 123 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.47 Million shares (or 5.34% of shares), all amounting to roughly $21.34 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AWM Investment Company, Inc. with 1.22 Million shares, or about 4.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $17.68 Million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the American Superconductor Corporation (AMSC) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1,320,443 shares. This is just over 4.78% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.37 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 673.88 Thousand, or 2.44% of the shares, all valued at about $5.48 Million.

