Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s traded shares stood at 344,829 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.19. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1, to imply an increase of 2.05% or $0.02 in intraday trading. The AAU share’s 52-week high remains $1.24, putting it -24% down since that peak but still an impressive +79% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.21. The company has a valuation of $119.57 Million, with an average of 530.96 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 701.43 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AAU a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) trade information

After registering a 2.05% upside on the day, Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.12 this Friday, Nov 20, jumping 11.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.62%, and 6.52% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.1%. Short interest in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU) saw shorts transact 1.04 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 100% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AAU is trading +100% off suggested target high and 100% from its likely low.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 31.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -3.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSE:AAU)’s Major holders

Almaden Minerals Ltd. insiders hold 4.59% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 10.07% of the shares at 10.56% float percentage. In total, 28 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Sprott Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 3.54 Million shares (or 2.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.92 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Euro Pacific Asset Management, LLC with 3.01 Million shares, or about 2.5% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $2.48 Million.

We also have Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd and Global X Fds-Global X Silver Miners ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Almaden Minerals Ltd. (AAU) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd holds roughly 4,706,320 shares. This is just over 3.9% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.29 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2Million, or 1.66% of the shares, all valued at about $1.97 Million.

