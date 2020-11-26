Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s traded shares stood at 390,432 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $473.69, to imply a decline of -0.3% or -$1.41 in intraday trading. The ALGN share’s 52-week high remains $507.05, putting it -7.04% down since that peak but still an impressive +73% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $127.88. The company has a valuation of $37.35 Billion, with an average of 560.59 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 773.39 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 17 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ALGN a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $2.11.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) trade information

After registering a -0.3% downside on the day, Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $486 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.54%, and 0.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 69.76%. Short interest in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) saw shorts transact 1.99 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $466.43, implying a decline of-1.53% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $335 and $535 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ALGN is trading +12.94% off suggested target high and -29.28% from its likely low.

Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Align Technology, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) shares are +92.85% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.91% against -1.7%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 37.9% this quarter before jumping 141.1% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 0.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 14 analysts is $782.63 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $737.02 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $649.79 Million for this quarter and $550.96 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 20.4% before jumping 33.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 25.5% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 12.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18.92% annually.

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)’s Major holders

Align Technology, Inc. insiders hold 7.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.57% of the shares at 97.28% float percentage. In total, 1003 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.72 Million shares (or 9.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $2.53 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.51 Million shares, or about 6.98% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $1.8 Billion.

We also have Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd holds roughly 2,662,542 shares. This is just over 3.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $782.31 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.02 Million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about $554.17 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“