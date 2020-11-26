SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s traded shares stood at 313,726 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.51. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.99, to imply an increase of 2.4% or $0.07 in intraday trading. The SD share’s 52-week high remains $4.41, putting it -47.49% down since that peak but still an impressive +76.59% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.7. The company has a valuation of $107.43 Million, with an average of 561.1 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 414.52 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Hold for SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SD a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.27.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

After registering a 2.4% upside on the day, SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $3.09-3 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 3.24% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.12%, and 55.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -29.48%. Short interest in SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD) saw shorts transact 494.03 Million shares and set a 1.19 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.62, implying an increase of 121.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.62 and $6.62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SD is trading +121.4% off suggested target high and 121.4% from its likely low.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 40.15% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 0% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5% annually.

SandRidge Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

SandRidge Energy, Inc. insiders hold 1.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.06% of the shares at 55.77% float percentage. In total, 74 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn, Carl, C. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 4.82 Million shares (or 13.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $7.95 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cannell Capital LLC with 3.07 Million shares, or about 8.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $5.06 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Guggenheim Fds Tr-Guggenheim Macro Opportunities Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SandRidge Energy, Inc. (SD) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 959,542 shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.24 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 488.41 Thousand, or 1.36% of the shares, all valued at about $805.87 Thousand.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“