Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s traded shares stood at 715,476 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $270.09, to imply a decline of -0.02% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The SPOT share’s 52-week high remains $299.67, putting it -10.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +59.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $109.18. The company has a valuation of $51.21 Billion, with an average of 1.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.5 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT), translating to a mean rating of 2.6. Of 30 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 4 analyst(s) give SPOT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 9 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 2 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.61.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) trade information

After registering a -0.02% downside on the day, Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $274.72 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 1.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 6.75%, and -4.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 80.6%. Short interest in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) saw shorts transact 3.39 Million shares and set a 2.26 days time to cover.

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Spotify Technology S.A. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares are +49.28% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 196.52% against 10.2%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.5% this quarter before falling -55% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 38.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 21 analysts is $2.56 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 15 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.64 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.85 Billion for this quarter and $1.85 Billion the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 37.9% before jumping 43% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -133.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)’s Major holders

Spotify Technology S.A. insiders hold 29.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 59.77% of the shares at 84.49% float percentage. In total, 735 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Baillie Gifford and Company. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 21.42 Million shares (or 11.95% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.2 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 17.94 Million shares, or about 10.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $4.35 Billion.

We also have Vanguard International Growth Fund and Morgan Stanley Inst Fd Inc-Growth Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Vanguard International Growth Fund holds roughly 4,839,569 shares. This is just over 2.7% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.37 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.46 Million, or 1.37% of the shares, all valued at about $634.23 Million.

