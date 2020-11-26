Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s traded shares stood at 541,233 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.95. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.51, to imply an increase of 15.13% or $2.17 in intraday trading. The NGVC share’s 52-week high remains $17.39, putting it -5.33% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.41. The company has a valuation of $372.25 Million, with an average of 227.21 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 138.66 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give NGVC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $0.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) trade information

After registering a 15.13% upside on the day, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $16.83- this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 1.9% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 43.82%, and 45.85% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 67.27%. Short interest in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC) saw shorts transact 1.2 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16, implying a decline of-3.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16 and $16 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NGVC is trading -3.09% off suggested target high and -3.09% from its likely low.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -7% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 11.9% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.1% annually.

NGVC Dividends

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has its next earnings report out between February 04 and February 08, 2021. Despite the year witnessing an increase in the company’s overall debt, investors are exuding optimism of an improved dividend yield. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.28, with the share yield ticking at 1.95% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE:NGVC)’s Major holders

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. insiders hold 46.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.51% of the shares at 76.43% float percentage. In total, 141 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.52 Million shares (or 6.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $15.03 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 819.22 Thousand shares, or about 3.64% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $8.08 Million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series and DFA U.S. Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NGVC) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series holds roughly 293,626 shares. This is just over 1.3% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $4.65 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 273.4 Thousand, or 1.21% of the shares, all valued at about $4.33 Million.

