C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC)’s traded shares stood at 319,513 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.29, to imply an increase of 4.07% or $1.34 in intraday trading. The CCCC share’s 52-week high remains $36, putting it -4.99% down since that peak but still an impressive +34.67% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.4. The company has a valuation of $1.48 Billion, with an average of 977.38 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 813.28 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give CCCC a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.54.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $39, implying an increase of 13.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $33 and $45 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CCCC is trading +31.23% off suggested target high and -3.76% from its likely low.

C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -76.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“