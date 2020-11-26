Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s traded shares stood at 378,434 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.1. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $20.58, to imply a decline of -1.95% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The MDP share’s 52-week high remains $37.12, putting it -80.37% down since that peak but still an impressive +51.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.01. The company has a valuation of $937.76 Million, with an average of 625.61 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 607.81 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Meredith Corporation (MDP), translating to a mean rating of 2.8. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give MDP a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 4 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $2.27.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) trade information

After registering a -1.95% downside on the day, Meredith Corporation (MDP) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $21.30- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 3.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 12.52%, and 65.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -36.62%. Short interest in Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP) saw shorts transact 5.89 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.25, implying an increase of 8.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MDP is trading +94.36% off suggested target high and -36.83% from its likely low.

Meredith Corporation (MDP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Meredith Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Meredith Corporation (MDP) shares are +37.75% up over the last 6 months. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 10.2% this quarter before jumping 12.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 0.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -39.4% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -979.4% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 25.7% annually.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)’s Major holders

Meredith Corporation insiders hold 2.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 103.82% of the shares at 106.65% float percentage. In total, 255 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 6.03 Million shares (or 14.9% of shares), all amounting to roughly $79.16 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Select Equity Group, Inc. with 4.29 Million shares, or about 10.59% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $56.22 Million.

We also have Ariel Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Meredith Corporation (MDP) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Ariel Fund holds roughly 2,981,414 shares. This is just over 7.36% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $39.12 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.47 Million, or 6.1% of the shares, all valued at about $27.18 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“