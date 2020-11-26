ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s traded shares stood at 416,745 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.65, to imply an increase of 6.15% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The RETO share’s 52-week high remains $1.92, putting it -195.39% down since that peak but still an impressive +53.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.3. The company has a valuation of $15.57 Million, with an average of 211.84 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.38 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of 0 for ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO), translating to a mean rating of 0. Of 0 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give RETO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as none recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

After registering a 6.15% upside on the day, ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $0.68 this Wednesday, Nov 25, jumping 4.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.06%, and -16.43% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -26.24%. Short interest in ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) saw shorts transact 153.39 Million shares and set a 111.15 days time to cover.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -565% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

ReTo Eco-Solutions, Inc. insiders hold 55.27% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.86% of the shares at 1.92% float percentage. In total, 4 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 85.03 Thousand shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $42.52 Thousand.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 83.38 Thousand shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $41.69 Thousand.

