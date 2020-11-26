Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s traded shares stood at 302,921 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.92. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $7.92, to imply an increase of 0.76% or $0.06 in intraday trading. The SYRS share’s 52-week high remains $14.69, putting it -85.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +46.21% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.26. The company has a valuation of $362.82 Million, with an average of 404.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 463.6 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS), translating to a mean rating of 2. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give SYRS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.42.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) trade information

After registering a 0.76% upside on the day, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $8.30-4 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 4.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.38%, and 5.18% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 14.62%. Short interest in Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) saw shorts transact 4.64 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $16.63, implying an increase of 109.97% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10 and $20 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SYRS is trading +152.53% off suggested target high and 26.26% from its likely low.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) shares are -19.1% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -13.83% against 14%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 8.7% this quarter before falling -10.3% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 525.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $3.01 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.94 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $508Million for this quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 492.5%.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -22.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 1.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)’s Major holders

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders hold 6.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 92.98% of the shares at 99.9% float percentage. In total, 129 institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.21 Million shares (or 24.48% of shares), all amounting to roughly $99.12 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 6.63 Million shares, or about 14.48% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $58.64 Million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS) shares. Going by data provided on 44042, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF holds roughly 5,520,217 shares. This is just over 12.05% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.39 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.34 Million, or 7.28% of the shares, all valued at about $31.65 Million.

“

My #1 Stock Trade This Year (HINT: It’s a COVID-19 Play)



Get Ready for my next COVID-19 stock idea.

I have been very fortunate in discovering biotech, therapeutic and diagnostic companies within the COVID-19 space, before wall street catches on. Our goal for our members is to get our Alert’s first before the crowd.

>> Sign Up Now to Get Name & Ticker Symbol of Next Triple-Digit Gainer <<

Sponsored



“