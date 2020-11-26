Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s traded shares stood at 510,424 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.26. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $80.41, to imply an increase of 1.57% or $1.24 in intraday trading. The EBS share’s 52-week high remains $137.61, putting it -71.14% down since that peak but still an impressive +42.33% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $46.37. The company has a valuation of $4.26 Billion, with an average of 592.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 603.53 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS), translating to a mean rating of 1.9. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give EBS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at $2.83.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) trade information

After registering a 1.57% upside on the day, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $83.77- this Monday, Nov 23, jumping 4.01% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.38%, and -16.34% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is 49.05%. Short interest in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) saw shorts transact 1.97 Million shares and set a 0 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $111.29, implying an increase of 38.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $86 and $144 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, EBS is trading +79.08% off suggested target high and 6.95% from its likely low.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Emergent BioSolutions Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) shares are -3.69% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 136.08% against 14%. But the company is intensifying its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 80.3% this quarter before jumping 18200% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 38.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 7 analysts is $556.69 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $393.5 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $360.4 Million for this quarter and $192.5 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 54.5% before jumping 104.4% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -2.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -8.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.2% annually.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)’s Major holders

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. insiders hold 14.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 83.19% of the shares at 97.54% float percentage. In total, 490 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 5.11 Million shares (or 9.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $527.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.42 Million shares, or about 8.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $456.6 Million.

We also have Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (EBS) shares. Going by data provided on 44103, Neuberger & Berman Genesis Fund holds roughly 2,009,140 shares. This is just over 3.79% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $207.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.27 Million, or 2.4% of the shares, all valued at about $100.65 Million.

