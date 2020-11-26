Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s traded shares stood at 526,778 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.51, to imply a decline of -5.03% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The YTRA share’s 52-week high remains $3.82, putting it -152.98% down since that peak but still an impressive +64.04% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.543. The company has a valuation of $90.6 Million, with an average of 563.64 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 717.24 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA), translating to a mean rating of 1. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YTRA a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.06.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) trade information

After registering a -5.03% downside on the day, Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $1.71 this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 11.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 3.42%, and 27.97% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -52.06%. Short interest in Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) saw shorts transact 130.07 Million shares and set a 0.18 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2, implying an increase of 32.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $2 and $2 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, YTRA is trading +32.45% off suggested target high and 32.45% from its likely low.

Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.6% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 32% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)’s Major holders

Yatra Online, Inc. insiders hold 14.97% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 55.78% of the shares at 65.59% float percentage. In total, 26 institutions holds shares in the company, led by MAK Capital One LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 7.8 Million shares (or 13.59% of shares), all amounting to roughly $5.85 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 5.32 Million shares, or about 9.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $3.99 Million.

We also have Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Yatra Online, Inc. (YTRA) shares. Going by data provided on 44011, Royce Micro Cap Trust holds roughly 105,000 shares. This is just over 0.18% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $71.32 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 56.19 Thousand, or 0.1% of the shares, all valued at about $38.99 Thousand.

