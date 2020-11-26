Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s traded shares stood at 354,798 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.03. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.62, to imply an increase of 0.38% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The ARCH share’s 52-week high remains $78.06, putting it -125.48% down since that peak but still an impressive +37.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $21.8. The company has a valuation of $524.4 Million, with an average of 416.01 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 460.27 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH), translating to a mean rating of 2.2. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ARCH a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.07.

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) trade information

After registering a 0.38% upside on the day, Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $35.98- this Tuesday, Nov 24, jumping 3.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 15.75%, and -7.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -51.74%. Short interest in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) saw shorts transact 3.19 Million shares and set a 0.01 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $52.8, implying an increase of 52.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $32 and $68 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ARCH is trading +96.42% off suggested target high and -7.57% from its likely low.

Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Arch Resources, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) shares are +5.04% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -261.99% against -1.8%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -114% this quarter before jumping 151.8% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will drop -34.9% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $361.93 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $375Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $549.48 Million for this quarter and $405.23 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to dip -34.1% before falling -7.5% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 20.2% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a -10.8% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)’s Major holders

Arch Resources, Inc. insiders hold 1.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 115.64% of the shares at 117.03% float percentage. In total, 205 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 1.4 Million shares (or 9.23% of shares), all amounting to roughly $59.42 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. with 1.36 Million shares, or about 8.99% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $57.83 Million.

We also have SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF and Invesco Oppenheimer Senior Floating Rate Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Arch Resources, Inc. (ARCH) shares. Going by data provided on 44134, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Metals & Mining ETF holds roughly 623,318 shares. This is just over 4.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.04 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 431.74 Thousand, or 2.85% of the shares, all valued at about $16.26 Million.

