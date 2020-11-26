Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s traded shares stood at 521,542 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.53. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.59, to imply an increase of 0.31% or $0.08 in intraday trading. The ITCI share’s 52-week high remains $43.56, putting it -70.22% down since that peak but still an impressive +63.11% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.44. The company has a valuation of $2.05 Billion, with an average of 767.81 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.88 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI), translating to a mean rating of 1.5. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ITCI a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s earnings per share at -$0.86.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) trade information

After registering a 0.31% upside on the day, Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $26.30- this Thursday, Nov 19, jumping 2.7% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.65%, and -1.95% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -25.42%. Short interest in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) saw shorts transact 5.77 Million shares and set a 3.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.11, implying an increase of 88% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36 and $80 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITCI is trading +212.62% off suggested target high and 40.68% from its likely low.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) shares are +22.56% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 22.01% against 14%. But the company is tempering its growth estimates for the 2020 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -16.2% this quarter before falling -19.2% for the next one. The company projects its revenue will grow 38333.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Forecast revenue for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $12.82 Million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending March 01, 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $18.3 Million. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $60Million for this quarter and $1.08 Million the next quarter. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 21266.7% before jumping 1589.8% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -20.1% for the past 5-year period. While 2020 is set for a 5.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)’s Major holders

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. insiders hold 4.99% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86% of the shares at 90.52% float percentage. In total, 247 institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Sep 29 this year, the company held over 11.84 Million shares (or 14.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $303.75 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.23 Million shares, or about 7.77% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on 44103, these shares were worth $159.84 Million.

We also have Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (ITCI) shares. Going by data provided on 44073, Fidelity Growth Company Fund holds roughly 2,892,493 shares. This is just over 3.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $52.7 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.65 Million, or 2.05% of the shares, all valued at about $42.23 Million.

